FabFest - Tosco Music Beatles Tribute - 10/2,3

Two Days of Beatles-Inspired Fun: Friday ticketed concert, Saturday festival FREE!

FabFest-Charlotte's Beatles Festival is a celebration of community through Beatles music & art. A signature destination event in Charlotte, FabFest bridges generations and cultures through the timeless music of the Beatles, and invites the community to COME TOGETHER to make and share music and art inspired by the Fab Four and the spirit of the 60s.

TOSCO MUSIC BEATLES TRIBUTE

Fri., Oct. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Knight Theater

This high-energy concert features more than a dozen diverse local and regional acts performing Beatles songs across multiple genres, plus audience singalongs throughout the night. Local and regional acts include: The Taxmen, Beatles 4 Sale, Revelwood Mission, Cole Thannisch, Reeve Coobs and many more. Unique every year, this unforgettable live music experience is also unique to Charlotte and has been for more than 20 years!

FABFEST DAYTIME - FREE!

Sat., Oct. 3 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | CPCC’s Parr Center

A full day of indoor and outdoor Beatles-themed fun with live music on two stages, family-friendly activities, speakers, contests, rare Beatles concert video, games, vendors, and more! Presenting authors include Robert Rodriguez, Anthony Robustelli and Sean Gaillard. New this year: a 60s Fashion & Costume Contest and new partnerships with Piedmont Music Therapy and Arts+ will bring more interactive fun for all ages!

FabFest Daytime Highlights – All FREE!

• Live Music on 2 Stages

• BEATLES ART CONTEST & SALE – $3,675 in cash prizes!

• BEATLES COVER SONG CONTEST – cash prizes!

• 60s FASHION & COSTUME CONTEST – cash prizes for youth & adults!

• Beatles authors, Trivia & Bingo

• BEATLES/LET IT BE YOGA by Alight Yoga Studio

• Rare Beatles Concert Videos by Independent Picture House

• Beatles Open Mic & Singalong/Playalong

• Family Fun Tent – Crafts, dance, spin art & more!

• Music Video Recording Booth

• Beatles Rock Band Video Game Room

• Beatles Memorabilia Exhibit

• FabFest Photo Booth & Marketplace (indoors)

• Strawberry Field Art Market (outdoors)

• Food Trucks & More!

PIEDMONT MUSIC THERAPY will be onsite from 10am-12pm for inclusive music making to help guests explore Beatles music with various percussion instruments and manipulatives. Good for all ages and abilities.

The BEATLES ART CONTEST has grown each year, showcasing artists of all ages, skill levels and mediums. Thanks to Frame Warehouse and Harris Holt Art & Framing Services, 14 cash prizes totaling $3,675 will be awarded to professional, amateur and youth divisions.

TICKETS & INFO - Tickets for Tosco Music Beatles Tribute are on sale at https://fabfestcharlotte.org/buy-tickets

See full event details, ticket discounts, past event galleries, and archives at https://fabfestcharlotte.org

RSVP in advance for FabFest Daytime's FREE activities to be entered into free raffles for festival door-prizes all day long! Search FabFest on Eventbrite to register.

See highlights from past FabFest weekends online, and follow for updates:

@FabFestCharlotte | #FabFestCharlotte

@ToscoMusic | #ToscoMusic

FabFest 2026 is presented by TOSCO MUSIC and CG FINANCIAL SERVICES, Presenting Sponsor of Tosco Music’s 2026–2027 Season, with support from Arts & Science Council, City of Charlotte and Corning Incorporated. Additional sponsors include Jambox, Chicago Title, Frame Warehouse, Harris Holt Framing Services, Artful Narrative Studio and The Odom Firm.