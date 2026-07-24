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Experience the Passion: Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble at The Arts Factory, Charlotte - 8/08

Experience the Passion: Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble at The Arts Factory, Charlotte - 8/08

Spain comes to Charlotte Sat, August 8 , 7 PM at The Arts Factory! Featuring Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble. Transport yourself to the heart of Spain. This spectacular performance features premier artists from across the state who have recently returned from performing in Spain.

The evening will explore a rich variety of traditional palos flamencos, pay tribute to the legendary music of Paco de Lucía, plus rumba flamenco classics by The Gipsy Kings and Ottmar Liebert.

Featuring: Eduardo (Guitar), Rebecca Kleinmann (Flute), Terry Tambores (Percussion), Velmy Trinidad (Flamenco Dancer), & Mara Gisela (Vocalist)

Bilingual. #eduardoderosamaria

Arts Factory
24-29
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eduardo de Rosamaria
919-389-2635
ed@edstephenson.com
https://edwardstephenson.com/

Artist Group Info

Eduardo de Rosamaria
eduardo@eduardoderosamaria.com
www.eduardoderosamaria.com
Arts Factory
1545 W Trade Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
704-559-9051
artsfactory@threebonetheatre.com
https://www.artsfactoryclt.com/