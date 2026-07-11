Evening Reception: Lonestar State of Mind - 8/07

Join us for a meeting of minds as we bring together new work from Jackson Hammack and Carl Block with Lonestar State of Mind!

Though their work differs in medium and style, both artists reflect the bold color, strong character, and creative spirit long associated with the Lone Star State. That Texas twang will be front & center with Jackson’s striking wildlife paintings featuring desert creatures and Carl’s vividly painted face jugs & sculptural forms.

Swing by the gallery for our evening reception on First Friday August 7th from 5-8PM, where you can catch both featured artists in person, enjoy snacks & bevvies, and snag yourself a dinky face jug from Carl Block’s world famous Dinky Machine!

https://www.amerifolk.com/artists/lonestar-state-of-mind/