Evening Reception: Farm to Table - 10/02

Join us as we celebrate the harvest season with Farm to Table, a collection that honors the earth and feeds the soul!

From practical pieces of pottery to paintings that create portals of pastoral bliss, Farm to Table has something to offer every gardener, homesteader, and shepherd … no matter if those are realized dreams or not! Ripe tomatoes, chickens scratching in the yard, long hikes through the woods, and bucolic homesteads all await you in this cultivated collection. Put down some roots for a moment and get yourself a heaping helping of folk art!

Featuring new work from Church Goin' Mule, Shawn Ireland, Ellen Langford, John Sperry, Sonya Clemons, Ben J. North, Liz Sullivan, Kent Ambler, Trés Taylor, and Winton & Rosa Eugene.

You & all your friends are invited to join us in the gallery for an evening reception on First Friday October 2nd from 5-8PM. Eat, drink, and be merry…and you may even get to meet a few of our artists!

https://www.amerifolk.com/artists/farm-to-table/