Ethan Regan: Young Regan Tour - 10/28

STANDING ROOM ONLY

$1 FROM EACH TICKET SOLD DIRECTLY BENEFITS THE SATO PROJECT

PLEASE NOTE, THE VIP PACKAGES OFFERED DO NOT INCLIUDE A TICKET TO THE SHOW. PLEASE CART BOTH ITEMS AT CHECKOUT IF YOU’RE PLANNING TO TAKE PART IN ETHAN’S VIP PRE-SHOW HANG & PERFORMANCE. PACKAGES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Pre-Show Acoustic Performance

Q&A and hang with Ethan

Individual and group photos with Ethan

Commemorative VIP laminate

Exclusive VIP merch item

Priority access to show merch

1 hour early access to venue

*GA ticket required to attend the VIP experience

ETHAN REGAN

Ethan Regan is just the troubadour Gen Z needs. He’s had a fair share of significant viral moments, but he’s also an accomplished and energetic showman on stage, giving performances I.R.L. that leave a lasting mark. As a songwriter, he’s both intensely introspective and sharply self-aware, espousing the importance of self-care with sensitivity.. In this respect, he makes timeless music with a modern mindset. Beyond playing instruments and

singing, this Charlotte native with a restless, road-worn spirit personally grabs the reins and produces, mixes, and masters his own songs. He has tallied nearly 100 million streams, received critical acclaim, and captivated sold-out rooms as a proven headliner. Creatively, he doesn’t follow a formula. You’re just as likely to encounter a breezy chord progression in one of his tunes as you are to hear a rowdy and boisterous horn section or big screen-size

strings. Hitting the road, he shined on bills with Sam Barber and Rainbow Kitten Surprise as well as Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker. Ethan’s self-produced 2025 EP, honey honey honey, saw him gain further traction with “get by” and “spaceman.” In the EP’s wake, he canvased the country, headlining his “I Almost Graduated” Tour and releasing the likes of “fool” and “sweet hunger.” Looking forward, his artistry remains an unapologetic and unfiltered reflection of who he is. You’ll feel like you know him a little better on a series of 2026 singles for Columbia Records and his forthcoming debut album, “YOUNG REGAN.”

LILY KERSHAW

The strongest tool Lily Kershaw wields is her voice, both in the simmering ferocity it carries and the poetry it speaks. For sophomore album Arcadia, she is ultimately telling a story of acceptance, both of herself and the great mystery that is the universe. Together with producer Ben Cooper (Radical Face), Lily takes her classic folk-tinged songs and weaves warmer analog sounds like organ, harpsichord and guitar with cinematic force, creating her most intimate release to date. In song and spirit, Lily is an old soul, but upon initial meeting she’s kinetic, ebullient, lively, and kind, quick with a joke and an infectious smile. Lily is a compulsive creator, she jots down melodies and lyrics as she’s wandering through her days.