Estimated Prophets: Grateful Dead Cover Show - 8/31
Estimated Prophets: Grateful Dead Cover Show - 8/31
Standing Room Only
Good Ole Grateful Dead Music!
The Estimated Prophets: featuring Spiro Nicolopoulos and Josh Blake on guitars, David Mulder on keyboards,
JD Smith on Bass, and Lee Kram on Drums.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801