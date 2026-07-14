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Estimated Prophets: Grateful Dead Cover Show - 8/31

Estimated Prophets: Grateful Dead Cover Show - 8/31

Standing Room Only

Good Ole Grateful Dead Music!
The Estimated Prophets: featuring Spiro Nicolopoulos and Josh Blake on guitars, David Mulder on keyboards,
JD Smith on Bass, and Lee Kram on Drums.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801