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Esaze: David LaMotte and Chinobay - 8/07

Esaze: David LaMotte and Chinobay - 8/07

Two worlds, two voices, one heartbeat. Join us for an evening that proves music is the universal language

Experience a profound musical dialogue between two world-class artists who have dedicated their lives to building bridges through melody and message. David LaMotte and Chinobay join forces for a unique collaborative performance that weaves together the rich folk traditions of the American South and the vibrant musical heritage of Uganda.

David LaMotte: A globally recognized songwriter, author, and activist, David has performed over 3,500 concerts across five continents. His music is a masterclass in storytelling; his latest album, Still, dominated the Folk Radio charts, and his song “September Me” reached number one in 2022. A veteran of Merlefest and the Auckland Folk Festival, David brings an intricate guitar style and a spirit of social hope to the stage.

Chinobay: A musician, educator, and cultural ambassador from Uganda, Chinobay grew up immersed in the traditional music of the Kanyange king’s palace. Today, he is a master of diverse African instrumentation and a storyteller who showcases the richness and humanity of the African continent. His performances feature the Kora (West African harp-lute), Kalimba (thumb piano), Tamani (talking drum), and the Ugandan Endongo.

White Horse Black Mountain
$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Horse
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org