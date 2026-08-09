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Emo Night Brooklyn

Emo Night Brooklyn

Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a DJ dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh, and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn.

Eulogy
22.82
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emo Night Brooklyn
8284752739
info@eulogyavl.com
https://eventvesta.com/events/157534/t/tickets
Eulogy
10 Buxton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
8285824705
mike@ashevilleonbikes.com
https://ashevilleonbikes.com/events/asheville-bike-love