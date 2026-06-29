Emmaline - Sinatra, My Sweetheart Tour

Following nearly two consecutive years of completely sold-out headlining performances, jazz-pop vocalist, violinist, and songwriter Emmaline announces the Sinatra, My Sweetheart Tour, reimagining Frank Sinatra's timeless classics with vintage romance and a modern feminine twist.

Featuring selections from her upcoming album “Sinatra, My Sweetheart,” this nostalgic performance blends lush arrangements, virtuosic violin, and Emmaline's signature modern-retro style into an evening that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Though still in the early stages of her blossoming career, vocalist, violinist and songwriter, Emmaline, has accomplished an impressive laundry list of achievements so far. From being featured in top music publications such as Rolling Stone and American Songwriter to performing as the opening act for GRAMMY winning icons Chaka Khan and Kenny G and being named “Best Vocal Jazz of 2023” by Spotify, this Nashville based independent artist captivates the hearts of all who hear her smoky, jazz-infused, genre-fluid voice.

As one of the leading independent female songwriters and arrangers of her generation,Emmaline has garnered tens of millions of streams with her independently released EPs All My Sweetest Dreams, Necessity, Retro Kind of Love and Indiana Skies. In November of 2025, she released her long-awaited Christmas Album, which experienced immediate virality, gaining over 5 million streams within the first week of release and charting at #34 on the jazz radio charts.

On April 14, 2023, Emmaline made her silver screen debut in over 1,200 movie theaters across the country in the motion picture Sweetwater alongside a star-studded cast of acting legends like Richard Dreyfuss, Cary Elwes and Jeremy Piven. Emmaline’s voice can be heard throughout the Sweetwater movie soundtrack, singing authentic renditions of old classics and a soulful duet on “Down Home Blues, ” with 4-time GRAMMY-winning blues artist Gary Clark Jr.

Using the power of social media, Emmaline kick-started her career in 2018 by sharing acoustic covers of popular songs and original material to her social media platforms (@emmalineofficial), where she now boasts a passionately loyal fan base of over 500,000 followers. Emmaline shines on stage whether online or in person, and has performed countless sold-out shows at some of the country’s most notable jazz clubs, music venues and festivals—including over 33 sold out headlining shows in 2025 alone. In 2025, she also marked a major international milestone, performing her first overseas shows with two sold-out performances at The Royal Opera House of Muscat.