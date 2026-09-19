Ellis Bullard - 10/02

$10 at the door , 21 and up

In the wake of 2024’s Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution, Ellis Bullard has left no doubt that country music is still yearning for the true-blue honky-tonk experience he brings to the stage and studio. Listen to Bullard, and you’re listening to a life of barnstorming, hard living, and layers of musical influences. “I’m just a person, just a guy out there having a good time and trying to make sure other people are too,” Bullard says. “I give my time to people, and I think that means a lot to them. I’m genuinely trying to forge relationships and have meaningful interactions with all the fans I meet on the road.” After sharing the stage with Texas mainstays like Shinyribs, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers and Cody Jinks, Bullard has come into his own, and these days finds himself headlining clubs and dance halls from coast to coast. For his part, Bullard knows he’s on to something, and he’s enjoying the ride.