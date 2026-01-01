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Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series featuring Gary Morris and Presley Barker - 8/08

Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series featuring Gary Morris and Presley Barker - 8/08

Elk River Helping Hands is hosting Gary Morris and Presley Barker at Lees McRae College Hayes Auditorium August 8, 2025. Doors at 6pm. Show at 7pm.

Proceeds from the concert will help your neighbors in Avery and Watauga counties of NC as they work to rebuild their homes, jobs, and lives in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Special VIP Reception at Elk River Country Club ($225 per person) will offer artist meet and greet, cocktails, and hors de oeuvres along with a silent auction. 100% of tickets sold will support the Elk River Helping Hands efforts in the area.

Info and tickets at elkriverhelpinghands.org

Lees McRae College
$50-$225
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Elk River Helping Hands
toni@elkriverhelpinghands.org
elkriverhelpinghands.org
Lees McRae College
191 S. Main St.
Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604
elkriverhelpinghands.org