Join songwriter Eliza Lynn and instrumentalist Mike Alexander for a concert of original gospel songs written during Eliza’s years of graduate theological study. The evening will also include familiar sing-alongs and many acoustic instruments: guitar, banjo, upright bass, dobro and more. Songwriter and poet Chelsea Fraser will be featured as a special guest!

Meet the Musicians: Eliza Lynn and Mike Alexander

Eliza Lynn is a folk, blues, and gospel songwriter with a “big, room-filling voice” and a sound rooted in blues, old-time country folk, and soul. Since releasing her debut album, Frisky or Fair (2005), Eliza has recorded five albums, including The Weary Wake Up (2007) at Echo Mountain, Haven (2009), Together (2011), and Goodbye Nashville (2014), recorded in Scotland. Her career has also taken her to Abbey Road Studios in London and the Belfast-Nashville Songwriting Festival. Now based in Greenville, South Carolina, Eliza is recording a new gospel album with her longtime musical collaborator and husband, Mike Alexander, and producer Chris Rosser at Hollow Reed Studio in Asheville, with an anticipated fall 2026 release.