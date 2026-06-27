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Eliza Lynn and Mike Alexander

Eliza Lynn and Mike Alexander

Join songwriter Eliza Lynn and instrumentalist Mike Alexander for a concert of original gospel songs written during Eliza’s years of graduate theological study. The evening will also include familiar sing-alongs and many acoustic instruments: guitar, banjo, upright bass, dobro and more. Songwriter and poet Chelsea Fraser will be featured as a special guest!

Meet the Musicians: Eliza Lynn and Mike Alexander
Eliza Lynn is a folk, blues, and gospel songwriter with a “big, room-filling voice” and a sound rooted in blues, old-time country folk, and soul. Since releasing her debut album, Frisky or Fair (2005), Eliza has recorded five albums, including The Weary Wake Up (2007) at Echo Mountain, Haven (2009), Together (2011), and Goodbye Nashville (2014), recorded in Scotland. Her career has also taken her to Abbey Road Studios in London and the Belfast-Nashville Songwriting Festival. Now based in Greenville, South Carolina, Eliza is recording a new gospel album with her longtime musical collaborator and husband, Mike Alexander, and producer Chris Rosser at Hollow Reed Studio in Asheville, with an anticipated fall 2026 release.

First Presbyterian Church of Greenville
$15
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, SC
864.235.0496
cfraser@firstpresgreenville.org
https://www.firstpresgreenville.org/

Artist Group Info

Eliza Lynn
eliza@elizalynn.com
https://elizalynn.com/
First Presbyterian Church of Greenville
200 W Washington St
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-565-0944
cfraser@firstpresgreenville.org
https://www.firstpresgreenville.org/fine-arts#faopportunities