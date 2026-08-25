Eddie 9V - 11/13

STANDING ROOM ONLY

EDDIE 9V

Eddie 9V has an endless stockpile of cool stories – and you’ll find twelve of them on his most recent studio album Saratoga, released in November 2024 on the fabled Ruf Records label. A thrilling mix of Southern soul, blues, rock, and funk, Saratoga proved to be a gamechanger: a road trip-ready record filled with razor-sharp observations, vintage textures, and raw humanity. It also marked a major career milestone: Eddie 9V’s soulful sound began reaching hundreds of thousands of new fans across the globe.

Now signed to Easy Eye Sound — the Nashville-based label founded by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys — Eddie 9V is preparing to release a brand-new album in 2026. And the momentum keeps growing. Since Saratoga dropped, Eddie’s monthly listeners on Spotify have exploded from 8,000 to peaking at over 800,000.. Songs like “Halo,” “Saratoga” and “Love Moves Slow” have become SiriusXM Spectrum-certified tracks, gaining steady spins and major audience love.

But this rise is years in the making. From the day he first slung a guitar on a local Georgia stage, Eddie 9V (born Brooks Mason) has been an artist to watch. First cutting his teeth in cover bands and regional blues circuits, he made the leap to full-time frontman with a name that couldn’t be ignored. “I wanted to start from scratch – and I ain’t never heard of no bluesman named Eddie 9V.”

That leap paid off. His early albums Left My Soul In Memphis (2019) and Little Black Flies (2021) turned heads for their wild energy and vintage flair. 2022’s Capricorn was a breakout moment, earning rave reviews from Classic Rock, The Guardian, and more. It debuted at #1 on the blues charts before being dethroned by Bonnie Raitt — “a cool story to be able to say,” Eddie laughs.

By the time Saratoga arrived, Eddie 9V had evolved into a full-spectrum songwriter, tapping into deep wells of soul and storytelling alongside his brother and longtime collaborator Lane Kelly. Much of the album was recorded at their Echo Deco Studio in Atlanta, with some sessions at Denver’s Crown Lanes Studio. From the disco-tinged horns of the title track to the fuzzed-out dreamscape of “Delta,” it’s a record that widened the lens without losing the grit.

Now with a major label partner, national tours, SiriusXM airplay, and streaming growth that shows no signs of slowing, Eddie 9V is poised for the next chapter. A new album is on the horizon. The band is sharper than ever. And if Saratoga was the ignition, what’s coming next is the open highway.

“I’m already writing new songs,” he says. “You never stop.”