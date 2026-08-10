Drop-In Jewelry Making!

Join us in our downtown jewelry studio and create a piece of jewelry you'll be proud to wear! Choose from a variety of projects, including rings, earrings, charms, pendants, and more. You'll personalize your design with your own creative touches while learning basic jewelry-making techniques in a fun, welcoming environment.

Whether you're making a keepsake for yourself or a meaningful handmade gift, you'll leave with a one-of-a-kind piece and the satisfaction of saying, "I made that!"

*Drop in starting at 1pm. Arrive by 3 to be sure you have time to complete the piece you want!

Prices start at just $25 and vary by project, with options available in sterling silver, brass, and a selection of gemstones.

Kid-friendly! Suitable for ages 6 and up. Younger participants or certain projects may require assistance from a parent or guardian to ensure everyone stays safe while creating.

Great for couples, bridemaid parties, girls time out, and everyone in between!