Drawing on Metal with Deb Karash - October 23/24/25

3 Day Drawing on Metal with Guest Instructor Deb Karash Oct 23rd-25th

Who doesn’t want to add a little color to their jewelry, or maybe your own patterns and images?

This class focuses on the basics of my technique for drawing on metal with colored pencils. Learn to add color and excitement to your work with my special technique. During this class you should finish at least one pendant of your own design and several sample pieces.

10-5 daily

$599 Workshop Fee

Materials List/Fee Separate ($50-ish) Paid at class

-All levels welcome!