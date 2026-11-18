Grey Eagle Events Presents

DJ GIDDY UP- SATURDAY NIGHT HOEDOWN

ALL REQUEST NIGHT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

7pm – 10pm

All Ages

Saturday night in Asheville yall!

𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎, 𝚝𝚠𝚘-𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙, 𝚠𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚊𝚜𝚝 + 𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚙𝚜

ALL REQUEST NIGHT at DJ GIDDY UP. If you’ll dance it, we play it. Annnd in virtual order! If your request goes in early, it’s played early 🫡💙

(Limit to 3 of yours in a row, but we DO play all of them if time allows).

We wanna keep the party going by keeping everyone jazzed about their songs being played. Line dancing, two-step, west coast, whatever you want, Cowboy 🤠 DJ River and Zoe are ready for ya!