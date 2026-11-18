DJ Giddy Up-Saturday Night Hoedown - 11/21
DJ Giddy Up-Saturday Night Hoedown - 11/21
Grey Eagle Events Presents
DJ GIDDY UP- SATURDAY NIGHT HOEDOWN
ALL REQUEST NIGHT
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
7pm – 10pm
All Ages
Saturday night in Asheville yall!
𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎, 𝚝𝚠𝚘-𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙, 𝚠𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚊𝚜𝚝 + 𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚙𝚜
ALL REQUEST NIGHT at DJ GIDDY UP. If you’ll dance it, we play it. Annnd in virtual order! If your request goes in early, it’s played early 🫡💙
(Limit to 3 of yours in a row, but we DO play all of them if time allows).
We wanna keep the party going by keeping everyone jazzed about their songs being played. Line dancing, two-step, west coast, whatever you want, Cowboy 🤠 DJ River and Zoe are ready for ya!
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$11.82
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801