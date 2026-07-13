Disney-Themed Drag Brunch to Benefit Pisgah Legal Services - 8/15

With an all-new cast and show, the magic returns on Saturday, August 15th at Banks Ave. Bar, with enchanting performances at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Biscuit Head South will serve a feast fit for royalty, and proceeds will benefit Pisgah Legal Services. Tickets start at $25 at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. All ages are welcome. This event has no affiliation with The Walt Disney Company.

Hosted by the dazzling Nova, with unforgettable performances by Quindyn Tarantino, Beulah Land, and Sunny Dior, this delightful cast is ready to bring beloved Disney-inspired characters to life with a fabulous flourish of glam, glitter, and theatrical fun. Guests can expect princesses with personality, fashion-forward villains, and magical surprises around every corner. From the first performance to the final bow, this whimsical drag brunch promises an afternoon filled with laughter, nostalgia, and fairy-tale magic that the whole family can enjoy.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

