Dinner and a show with Jamie Ager - 8/16
Dinner and a show with Jamie Ager - 8/16
Join us for a FREE concert in support of Jamie Ager, owner of Hickory Nut Gap Farm and
candidate for U.S. Congress.
Featuring Doss Church & The Unholy Noise
and The Lucky Buckeyes.
Born in Fairview, Jamie is a fourth-generation farmer, entrepreneur, and proud son of Western
North Carolina. A graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School and Warren Wilson College, Jamie
and his wife Amy have raised a family and built Hickory Nut Gap Farm up to support 25
employees and work with dozens of farmers across our region. He’s running for Congress with
a platform centered around getting us the money we need to recover from Hurricane Helene,
bringing down the cost of living, and restoring people’s trust in our government.
Doss Church & The Unholy Noise
is an Asheville-based Americana Rock & Roll band led by
experienced singer/songwriter, Doss Church, that combines Americana, Country, and Folk Rock
influences that range from the 60s to today and delivers a sound that feels both new and old at
the same time. The honest songwriting, veteran musicianship, and electric stage presence of
the entire group make for a truly moving live performance.
The Lucky Buckeyes
are a slightly ragtag group of family and friends from Fairview. They play
traditional fiddle tunes, contemporary bluegrass, and a smattering of folk and country covers.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase by the Grey Eagle Music Hall and Taqueria.
Show your support here:
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/20260816greyeagle