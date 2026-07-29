Dinner and a show with Jamie Ager - 8/16

Join us for a FREE concert in support of Jamie Ager, owner of Hickory Nut Gap Farm and

candidate for U.S. Congress.

Featuring Doss Church & The Unholy Noise

and The Lucky Buckeyes.

Born in Fairview, Jamie is a fourth-generation farmer, entrepreneur, and proud son of Western

North Carolina. A graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School and Warren Wilson College, Jamie

and his wife Amy have raised a family and built Hickory Nut Gap Farm up to support 25

employees and work with dozens of farmers across our region. He’s running for Congress with

a platform centered around getting us the money we need to recover from Hurricane Helene,

bringing down the cost of living, and restoring people’s trust in our government.

Doss Church & The Unholy Noise

is an Asheville-based Americana Rock & Roll band led by

experienced singer/songwriter, Doss Church, that combines Americana, Country, and Folk Rock

influences that range from the 60s to today and delivers a sound that feels both new and old at

the same time. The honest songwriting, veteran musicianship, and electric stage presence of

the entire group make for a truly moving live performance.

The Lucky Buckeyes

are a slightly ragtag group of family and friends from Fairview. They play

traditional fiddle tunes, contemporary bluegrass, and a smattering of folk and country covers.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase by the Grey Eagle Music Hall and Taqueria.

Show your support here:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/20260816greyeagle