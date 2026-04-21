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Dez The Artist Lead Bass Experience 30th Birthday Bash, with special guest Grammy Award Winner Eric Gales - 5/29

Dez The Artist Lead Bass Experience 30th Birthday Bash, with special guest Grammy Award Winner Eric Gales - 5/29

Dez The Artist Lead Bass Experience 30th Birthday Bash with special guest Grammy Award Winner Eric Gales.

Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Dez McDonald
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com