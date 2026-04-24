Deep River – Prime Country and Yacht Rock - 5/09

To celebrate our 34th year of making music we’ll be playing a fresh mix of Prime Country & Yacht Rock hits at White Horse Black Mountain on Saturday, May 9th at 7:30pm. Come early and enjoy dinner at one of Black Mountain’s many different restaurants, all within easy walking distance of the venue.

Our 7-piece band featuring the signature sound of three women vocalists is bigger and better than ever! You’ll hear Prime Country songs by Patty Loveless, Sara Evans, Jo Dee Messina, Martina McBride and The Chicks, as well as Yacht Rock songs by Hall & Oates, Orleans, America, The Doobie Brothers and Firefall, and many more of both types mixed together for your listening and dancing pleasure!

Here’s a ‘Country, Eagles & Ronstadt’ Sampler Live Video so you can check us out: https://youtu.be/EumMXIdOaMs

Saturday, May 9th – 7:30 – We want everyone to access the healing power of music! Perhaps you can only afford a few dollars or maybe you have resources to cover the cost for others. Pay What You Can! You may enter your desired donation amount below. The suggested price per ticket is $25.00.