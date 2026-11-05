Deck the Trees will be Making Spirits Bright across the Swannanoa Valley December 3, 2026 - January 1, 2027! Now in its 16th year, Deck the Trees is an annual Christmas fundraiser for the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry (SVCM) Fuel Fund, helping neighbors in need to keep their homes warm during winter. Visitors can drop by participating locations during business hours to enjoy dozens of beautifully decorated trees, all following this year’s theme of “Making Spirits Bright.”

Since 2011, Deck the Trees has raised over $545,000 to help low-income Swannanoa Valley residents afford the cost of heating their homes. The local cost of home heating oil has increased by about 64% since last winter. Amid rising needs for heating assistance, SVCM is calling on all who are able to give generously to Deck the Trees this season!

How It Works

From December 3 to January 1, find the trees around town using our Google Maps Tree Trail or tree locations brochure. Then vote for your favorite tree(s) by donating $1 per vote. Vote as many times as you’d like. Every dollar goes directly to the SVCM Fuel Fund. Voting is easy:

Scan the tree’s QR code to donate online

Or drop cash or checks in the tree’s donation box

(Online donations encouraged.)

Can’t Visit in Person?

Photos of every tree will be available on the Deck the Trees homepage, so you can vote from anywhere.

