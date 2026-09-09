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Darn it all! An Introduction to Visible Mending

Darn it all! An Introduction to Visible Mending

Darning is a form of visible mending using only a needle and thread. It can be simple or incredibly ornate, going beyond repair to create something totally one of a kind!

Attendees should bring an article of clothing or other textile (tote bag, pillowcase, etc.) with a hole that needs to be mended. Ideal for this project would be a lightweight fabric piece (not denim). The workshop will begin with a demonstration of basic darning. Attendees can then try the technique out for themselves! Embroidery hoops, thread/floss, and needles will be provided. This is a skill that requires some manual dexterity but no previous sewing skills.

Ian Grout (he/him) is a queer vegan activist located in Canton, NC. He spends his days selling fancy eyeglasses, but his real passion is in fostering community. Along with his husband, Ian hosts a twice-monthly queer vegan brunch in Haywood County, and can be found the first Wednesday of every month offering free community notary services at Firestorm.

Firestorm Books
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Firestorm Books
1022 Haywood Rd
Asheville , North Carolina 28806
https://firestorm.coop/events/3241-gender-without-identity.html