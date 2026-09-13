© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble submitting an event to our calendar? Click here.

Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Chapel of Rest... 10-18-26

Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Chapel of Rest... 10-18-26

Darin and Brooke Aldridge will play at the Chapel of Rest on Sunday, October 18 at 4:00. Cost of admission is $25.00 for those 12 years and older and $5 for those under 12 years. If you are interested in coming, email concerts@chapelofrest.org so we can reserve a spot for you.

Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley, NC
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Chapel of Rest
8284552575
concerts@chapelofrest.org
Chapel of Rest Preservation Society, Inc

Artist Group Info

Darin and Brooke Aldridge
maryervin9@gmail.com
www.darinandbrookealdridge.com
Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley, NC
1964 NC Hwy 268
Lenoir, North Carolina 28655
8284552575
concerts@chapelofrest.org