Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Chapel of Rest... 10-18-26
Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Chapel of Rest... 10-18-26
Darin and Brooke Aldridge will play at the Chapel of Rest on Sunday, October 18 at 4:00. Cost of admission is $25.00 for those 12 years and older and $5 for those under 12 years. If you are interested in coming, email concerts@chapelofrest.org so we can reserve a spot for you.
Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley, NC
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chapel of Rest
8284552575
concerts@chapelofrest.org
Artist Group Info
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
maryervin9@gmail.com
Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley, NC
1964 NC Hwy 268Lenoir, North Carolina 28655
8284552575
concerts@chapelofrest.org