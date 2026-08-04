Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country - 10/01
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country - 10/01
A true original, Daniel Donato’s style is influenced by his Nashville roots, the open road sound of the Great West, KY folk and mid-60s California psychedelic.
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
$38.50
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
310 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org