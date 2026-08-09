Dale Watson and His Lone Stars at Eda's Hide-A-Way - 9/18

Doors 8pm

*Bric's Dip and Roll Food Truck On Site for show*

Dale Watson is a living legend of American roots music. With Texas-sized defiance and drive, he's spent four decades flying the flag for his own brand of honky-tonk, outlaw country, western swing, and rockabilly. That signature sound has a name — "Ameripolitan" — and its originator is Watson himself: a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, actor, cultural architect, and rule-breaking traditionalist for the modern world, championing the traditions that fly in the face of the homogenous mainstream.

More than 30 albums stand between Watson's teenage years in Texas, where he cut his teeth on Houston's honky-tonk circuit, and his latest release, 2026's Unwanted. That body of work hasn't just brought him an international audience stretching from East Texas to Europe with TV appearances on major national platforms like PBS’s Austin City Limits, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with David Letterman; it's also cemented his reputation as a musical maverick who's worthy of sharing the same stage as his heroes, with shows alongside Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson.

With Unwanted, he fires another double-barreled shotgun blast of country twang and honky-tonk bang. It's a raw, rowdy record, recorded in Austin and Memphis — two cities that have always lived large in Watson's history — and fueled by the heartaches, hard-won lessons, and high-speed thrills of a life largely logged on the road. Singing with a booming voice that could cut through the chaos of a packed dancehall, Watson runs the show like a roots-rock ringleader. He salutes his vices on the galloping "Willie Waylon and Whiskey," reflects upon a lifetime of loss with the gorgeous ballad "If You Really Loved Me (Outlive Me)," and gets wistfully reflective on "Life is Like a Song." Entirely written and produced by Watson, Unwanted is the sound of an Ameripolitan diehard with plenty of life left in the tank, speeding toward a horizon of his own making.

If the heart of American music beats loudest where tradition and innovation intersect, then Dale Watson's albums are the lifeblood of a sound that never dies.