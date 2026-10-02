Crystal Fountains live at Trailside Brewing Co. -10/16

Crystal Fountains is a bluegrass/Americana/indie-folk band from Charlotte NC fronted by vocalist and guitarist Grant Funderburk. Their live shows fuse high energy original and traditional bluegrass with elements of jazz, blues, country and rock to slower vocally emphasized arrangements. With cofounding member Matt Faircloth(mandolin,fiddle,guitar) on vocals they pull from a variety of influences with an emphasis on vocal harmonies reminiscent of the Delmore Brothers, Stanley Brothers and The Louvin Brothers, just to name a few.