Croz Boyce - 9/08

APLR Presents: Croz Boyce - Featuring Avey Tare & Geologist from Animal Collective

Tuesday, September 8th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room

312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

Croz Boyce

**What if 40 minutes of instrumental music made by two friends passing files across state lines could capture the range of human experience, or at least a disproportionate chunk of it—worry and camaraderie, hope and frustration, tenderness and absurdity?**

That is the question that steadily emerges across the nine tracks of the self-titled debut from Croz Boyce, the duo of two musicians who have made some of the last quarter-century’s most inquisitive music: Dave Portner (Avey Tare) and Brian Weitz (Geologist) of Animal Collective.

Buds and collaborators for so long that it seems they can have deep exchanges without a word—or, in this case, a shared physical space—Portner and Weitz cry and hug and crack up (good) and crack up (bad) as a pair here. A record of sweet or fretful acoustic strums and electronics that give every scene color and depth, *Croz Boyce* feels like a celebration of friendship, of the chance to share a lifetime together even if from a distance.

Here is some requisite biographical information for the first or third paragraph of your record review, depending on the kind of outline you prefer:

Five years ago, Animal Collective released a track called “Brown Thrasher,” part of a massive charitable compendium called *For the Birds*. It was a curious little drift, single acoustic notes acting like opened windows for rays of electronic sunshine. To divulge a little liner-notes data, that was just Portner and Weitz, working through their mutual adoration for a springtime idyll.

The two liked the partnership and, as the rest of their main quartet was busy with other projects, decided to keep going. Starting in early 2023, and almost without exception, Portner would write a guitar theme in his Blue Ridge redoubt and send it to Weitz in the heart of D.C. He’d react to each instrumental and send it back. Aside from a shared mixing session in rural North Carolina and another in Baltimore with Animal Collective’s Josh Dibb, that’s how easily *Croz Boyce* came together—two longtime pals passing the time by making music together.

But the best way to hear *Croz Boyce*, really, is to forget the backstory for 40 minutes, to discard notions of why this guitar tone or that rhythmic relationship might sound familiar. Instead, simply listen and feel: What do these songs remind you of or make you aspire to?

Here are some possible interpretations, all but certainly incorrect in the merged mind of Weitz and Portner but valid nevertheless.

Opener “Hanging Out with a Blueberry Pop” first feels like lounging on a riverbank with your crew, maybe laughing as you pass a joint around, baking in the sun; the midsection is the splish-splash of finally jumping in, too giddy to care about the current.

Maybe it’s just the name at work, but “Towson Acid” maps the edge of oblivion where even the plainest of facts don’t seem certain, where reality refracts into a dozen different images, where even the drums you hear in the distance are maybe hallucinatory phantoms.

And is closer “Banana Pudding” only these two homies messing with each other, the space between the slow strums and the wildly teasing electronics intended to make one another (and, hey, us) chuckle? It works.

But it’s not all laughs and lounging by the water. At least half of *Croz Boyce* feels like a wordless meditation on these anxious times, on the endless bubbling up of bad headlines and counting down of the doomsday clock.

“Father Karras,” which Weitz actually started, suggests two hands nervously rubbed together, its string scrapes and warped synthesizer lines and Derek Bailey guitar staking out a landscape of uncertainty.

And “Steven’s Sunshine Rejected” is kind of a beautiful bummer, isn’t it? Portner’s down-tuned guitar and forlorn slide lines shape a gray playground for Weitz’s electronics, which move this way and that like gusts of wind. When the pace picks up in the back half, though, it feels like two people who simply trust one another, reaching together for something a little better.

To reiterate, this could, of course, all be wrong. Take this music on a hike or a walk or a lazy riverside day. Listen. Decide for yourself.

Back before Animal Collective was really called Animal Collective, the goal was for that loose confederation of close friends to make music together as time and personnel and circumstance allowed. Like jazz musicians showing up for sessions, they’d slap the name of whoever played on the cover. Branding needs intervened and, well, we have been blessed with approximately a quarter-century of Animal Collective. But the idea remains, as every member of that band has always moved as a perpetual free agent.

Weitz and Portner were going to call this music *Geologist and Avey Tare*, but they began this project around the time that David Crosby died. A Dropbox folder named “Croz Boys” mutated into the handle *Croz Boyce*—not a tribute to Crosby’s music at all, but maybe an unintentional tribute to the idea that there are lots of worse ways to pass your life than making music with buds.

Again, though, that could all be wrong.

All ages

Ending Time is an estimate

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