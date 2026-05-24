Join facilitator Alli Marshall for ADVENTURES IN EKPHRASIS: Creative Writing Inspired by Visual Art, a four-week online writing workshop. Wednesdays, June 17-July 8, 6-8pm EST; ONLINE via ZOOM.

Bring a friend! Make weird and wonderful art! Feel joyful! Creativity is resistance!

Ekphrasis is the practice of writing about, in response to, or to expand on a piece of visual art. It’s a fun way to generate ideas and break through block. In this workshop we’ll also use music, film, photography, and craft as inspiration.