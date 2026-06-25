© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of issues with our playlists. NPR is working to resolve them. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Crafting Myth and Metaphor

Crafting Myth and Metaphor

Add depth and richness to your worldbuilding with powerful new mythologies.

This event was organized by and for participants in the weekly trans writing circle, but others are welcome to join in!

Bestselling author Nghi Vo pulls back the curtain on how she approaches mythbuilding in her work. This brief author talk will be followed by Q&A, so please bring questions about writing mythic fiction, the writing process, and publishing.

Nghi Vo is the bestselling author of the novels Siren Queen, The Chosen and the Beautiful, and The City in Glass, as well as the acclaimed novellas of the Singing Hills Cycle, which began with The Empress of Salt and Fortune. Her work has been nominated for the Nebula, Locus, and Lambda Literary Awards and the LA Times and Ursula K. Le Guin Prizes, and has won the Crawford, Ignyte, and Hugo Awards

Firestorm Books
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Firestorm Books
1022 Haywood Rd
Asheville , North Carolina 28806
https://firestorm.coop/events/3241-gender-without-identity.html