Copeland Live at The Mockingbird
Copeland Live at The Mockingbird
Fans know the Copeland sound - an alt amalgam blending electronic and symphonic music
with hard pop. An ever-evolving “dreamo” band, Copeland bridges the gaps between emo, indie rock, and ambient rock.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org