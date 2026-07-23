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Copeland Live at The Mockingbird

Copeland Live at The Mockingbird

Fans know the Copeland sound - an alt amalgam blending electronic and symphonic music
with hard pop. An ever-evolving “dreamo” band, Copeland bridges the gaps between emo, indie rock, and ambient rock.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron