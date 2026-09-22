Consent Conversations 101 - 10/09

We all know consent is CRUCIAL—here's everything you need to know in order to make these conversations safer, better, and easier!

As part of an ongoing series to educate and empower community interactions, this class will build on your existing knowledge, whether you're a veteran of the scene or recently kink-curious. You'll walk away feeling more prepared to set boundaries, negotiate, explore, and more!

Please note that the presentation will touch on sexual harassment/assault, so audience members are encouraged to consider their own needs and triggers before attending.

Jessy Swinkford (they/them) is a queer & neurodivergent native Appalachian deeply shaped by the mountains and forests of this region. Robin Wall Kimmerer writes, “To love a place is not enough. We must find ways to heal it,” and that idea has been formative to the way Jessy moves through the world. Jessy provides sexual violence prevention education with Our Voice, bringing tools and conversations back into the places they are living and loving in. Jessy cares deeply about the resilience of queer communities and believes that we thrive when we look out for us.