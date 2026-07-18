Concert With Sean Johnson and The Wild Lotus Band - 7/23

Love Shine Play Festival present

Festival Kick-Off Concert with Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band

at the historic Masonic Temple Theater in downtown Asheville

Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band, founded originally in New Orleans, and who now make their home in Asheville, have been blending ancient mantras with a rich tapestry of musical influences since their formation in 2005. Their music seamlessly integrates sacred chants from yoga traditions and beyond with elements of gospel, rock, blues, Celtic folk, and world grooves, creating a sound that resonates with a diverse audience.

The band's debut album, Calling The Spirits, released in 2007, garnered attention for its innovative approach to kirtan music. Subsequent albums, such as Unity, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart, and Mystery, recognized as one of Louisiana's best albums by Offbeat Magazine, have further solidified their place in the global spiritual music scene. Their work has been featured on Putumayo World Music compilations, and they made history as the first mantra-based band to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The band includes: Seán on vocals and harmonium, Alvin Young on 6 string fretless bass & guitar, multi-instrumentalist Chris Rosser, drummer Narada WIse, and vocalist Shannon Reilley.

What to Expect at the Concert

Attending a Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band concert is an immersive experience rooted in connection and presence. Their warm, inclusive shows invite the audience on a journey through music and chant—encouraging singing, dancing, and reflection. Blending soulful melodies with rhythmic grooves, the band creates an energetic, participatory atmosphere that fosters a genuine sense of community.

Whether you're a long-time follower or new to their music, a concert with Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band offers a welcoming space to experience the transformative power of music and mantra.

"The much-beloved band evoke, conjure and celebrate that universally felt yet impossible-to-define essence that lies at the heart of all things, what Bob Marley once called “a natural mystic, flowing through the air.” -- Alan DiPerna (Rolling Stone)

