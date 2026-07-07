CoMMA presents Western Piedmont Symphony: Holiday Spectacular

Light up the holidays with the Western Piedmont Symphony's Holiday Spectacular, led by Maestro Matthew Troy and featuring audience favorite Matt Sickles on electric guitar, performing classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites and holiday hits. The annual Holiday Spectacular concert has become one of the region's favorite holiday traditions, bringing together families, friends, and the community for a night of seasonal wonder and festive music.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $38 - $78

Youth: $13

VIP Pre-Show Reception - 5:30pm / Season Pass Required for Entry

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants