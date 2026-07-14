CoMMA presents Waitress
CoMMA presents Waitress
Inspired by the beloved film and featuring music by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and town's new doctor my offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm
Adult: $58 - $98
Youth: $38
*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $58 - $98 / Youth: $38
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
828-433-7469
comma_tkts@morgantonnc.gov
Artist Group Info
Waitress
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 South College StreetMorganton, North Carolina 28655
828-433-7469
comma_mkt@morgantonnc.gov