CoMMA presents Spirit of New Orleans: A Soulful Celebration with The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - 10/03

Meet your next two best friends.....Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, the dynamic duo leading their fiery hot big band, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

Get ready to experience the heart and soul of the Crescent City. Spirit of New Orleans is an electrifying evening of music celebrating one of America's most iconic cultural hubs. Blending the swinging sound of big band with the grooves of funk and blues - and the unmistakable spirit of Mardi Gras - this high-energy show brings New Orleans straight to Morganton!

Led by the charismatic duo Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra delivers a fresh, powerful take on timeless classics and modern favorites, all wrapped in Southern charm and high-octane style. From Bourbon Street to the bayou, Spirit of New Orleans is more than a concert - it's a full-on celebration of rhythm, soul, and joie de vivre.

Laissez les bon temps rouler - let the good times roll!



Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $23 - $58

Youth: $13



VIP Pre-show Reception - 5:30pm / Season Pass Required for Entry

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants