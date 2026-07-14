© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CoMMA presents Randy Travis and The Original Randy Travis Band with guest vocalist James Dupré

HyperFocal: 0

CoMMA presents Randy Travis and The Original Randy Travis Band with guest vocalist James Dupré

Featuring the legendary country singer and his co-star in the independent film The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member's long-time touring band rejoins "Hoss", as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all of his iconic number ones including "On The Other Hand", "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses".

Randy Travis will make a special appearance, engaging with the audience and taking part in the show.

Please note: While he will not be singing, his presence will make for an unforgettable experience.

Photo by: Robert Tractenberg


Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $48 - $98
Youth: $38

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS Additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $48 - $98 / Youth: $38
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
828-433-7469
comma_tkts@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Randy Travis
randytravis.com
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 South College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
828-433-7469
comma_mkt@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org