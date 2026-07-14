CoMMA presents Randy Travis and The Original Randy Travis Band with guest vocalist James Dupré

Featuring the legendary country singer and his co-star in the independent film The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member's long-time touring band rejoins "Hoss", as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all of his iconic number ones including "On The Other Hand", "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses".

Randy Travis will make a special appearance, engaging with the audience and taking part in the show.

Please note: While he will not be singing, his presence will make for an unforgettable experience.

Photo by: Robert Tractenberg



Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $48 - $98

Youth: $38

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS Additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants