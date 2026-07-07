CoMMA presents Pianomania Rockin' The 1950s with Jared Freiburg

Take a Rock 'n' Roll rollercoaster ride through one of the most explosive and influential musical styles of the 20th Century in PIANOMANIA! - Jared Freiburg's high-energy celebration of the 1950s.

Featuring music made famous by the most prolific piano entertainers from that era (including Little Richard, Ray Charles, and more) as well as many of the artists who influenced them and were influenced BY them (Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Hank Williams, and even Billy Joel), this show has electrified audiences worldwide by showcasing Jared's incredible virtuosity on a cavalcade of rock-and-roll, blues, jazz, and country hits.

Jared's love for this music was cemented performing the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in multiple productions of the Tony Award-winning Broadway megahit MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and his pedigree can be summed up most easily by the 'Wild One' himself: "I am humbled and grateful to be honored this way. God bless you, Jared, and KEEP ROCKIN'!

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $18 - $48

Youth: $13

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS 6.75% NC Sales Tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants