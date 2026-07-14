CoMMA presents Hotel California: "A Salute to the Eagles"
CoMMA presents Hotel California: "A Salute to the Eagles"
A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles" to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.
By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of our generation's Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group, has become the most successful and longest running show of its kind.
So join us on a dark desert highway...
Feel the cool wind in your hair...
It's time to check into...
The Hotel California
Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm
Adult: $23 - $58
Youth: $13
*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $23 - $58 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
828-433-7469
comma_tkts@morgantonnc.gov
Artist Group Info
Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles"
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 South College StreetMorganton, North Carolina 28655
828-433-7469
comma_mkt@morgantonnc.gov