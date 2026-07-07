CoMMA presents Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra - 11/05

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra is a seven-piece acoustic band from Oslo, Norway, that has captured hearts in both Norway and the US with its unique blend of bluegrass and Nordic folk - a style often dubbed "Nordicana." Featuring fiddle, dobro, banjo, mandolin, guitar, and even an accordion alongside four-part harmonies, the group delivers a fresh take on American roots music wrapped in a finely tuned folk sound.

Fronted by Rebekka Nilsson - winner for the 2022 IBMA Momentum "Vocalist of the Year" award - Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra combines original songs, classic tunes, and timeless covers into an energetic and soulful repertoire.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $18 - $48

Youth: $13

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants