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CoMMA presents Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra - 11/05

CoMMA presents Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra - 11/05

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra is a seven-piece acoustic band from Oslo, Norway, that has captured hearts in both Norway and the US with its unique blend of bluegrass and Nordic folk - a style often dubbed "Nordicana." Featuring fiddle, dobro, banjo, mandolin, guitar, and even an accordion alongside four-part harmonies, the group delivers a fresh take on American roots music wrapped in a finely tuned folk sound.

Fronted by Rebekka Nilsson - winner for the 2022 IBMA Momentum "Vocalist of the Year" award - Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra combines original songs, classic tunes, and timeless covers into an energetic and soulful repertoire.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $18 - $48
Youth: $13

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $18 - $48 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
828-433-7469
comma_tkts@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
https://www.hayde.no/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 South College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
828-433-7469
comma_mkt@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org