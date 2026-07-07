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CoMMA presents Eastwood by Eastwood starring Kyle Eastwood

CoMMA presents Eastwood by Eastwood starring Kyle Eastwood

Showcasing thirteen iconic musical themes from Clint Eastwood's films, Eastwood by Eastwood is led by the highly respected American jazz bassist and composer Kyle Eastwood, Clint's son.

Highlighting themes from Eastwood films such as Gran Torino, Letters from Iwo Jima, Bridges of Madison County, Changeling, and Flags of our Fathers, the project has solidified Kyle's place as a highly respected musician and composer.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $18 - $48
Youth: $13

Photo by: Jerome Bonnet

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $18 - $48 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
828-433-7469
comma_tkts@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Kyle Eastwood
https://kyleeastwood.com/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 South College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
828-433-7469
comma_mkt@morgantonnc.gov
www.commaonline.org