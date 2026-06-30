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Christmas In The Red Barn - 7/26

Christmas In The Red Barn - 7/26

Over 30 local and regional artisans gather in the Red Barn and adjoining field at Linville Falls Winery for our Christmas in July an Artisan Market. From Potters to Painters and all arts in between our artisans showcase the best of Western North Carolina and Tennessee. Come and meet the artisan up close and learn about their craft and the passion that drives them.

Linville Falls Winery
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Melanie StJean
4015696699
melanieaffarian@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

melanieaffarian@gmail.com
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Hwy
Newland , North Carolina 28657