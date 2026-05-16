Chic Circles Earrings Jewelry Workshop

Make these chic silver earrings (or pendant necklace) yourself in this DIY jewelry workshop in downtown Asheville. Our qualified instructors will be sure you leave feeling super accomplished and with your finished jewelry. You have the option of either making the earring or the pendant necklace and can choose the size of your circles designs as well!

*$175 - Includes all materials

*Beginner Friendly / No Experience needed

*Ages 12 and up!