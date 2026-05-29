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Cherokee History and Stories: Cherokees in 1776

Cherokee History and Stories: Cherokees in 1776

Cherokee History & Stories: Cherokees in 1776

TJ Holland Education Room, at the Museum of the Cherokee People
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every 12 months on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cherokee History & Stories: Cherokees in 1776
8284973481
adelia.crowe@motcp.org
The Museum of the Cherokee People

Artist Group Info

Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians)
TJ Holland Education Room, at the Museum of the Cherokee People
589 Tsali Blvd
cherokee, North Carolina 28719
8284973481
adelia.crowe@motcp.org
https://motcp.org/exhibitions-events/changing-exhibitions/