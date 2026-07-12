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Cherokee Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

Cherokee Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle will discuss her acclaimed debut novel “Even as We Breathe” on Thursday, August 6th 7:00 pm at the Weaverville Community Center. Based on the history of the Grove Park Inn during World War II; worlds collide as a young Cherokee man interacts with detained Axis diplomats. Presented by the Dry Ridge Museum. Suggested donation $5.00.

Weaverville Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Dry Ridge Historical Museum
8286585816
info@wilmadykemanlegacy.org
https://www.dryridgemuseum.com/

Artist Group Info

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
www.asaunookeclapsaddle.com
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr.
Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
wcchl@weavervillenc.org
https://www.facebook.com/WCCHL/?ref=page_internal