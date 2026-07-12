Cherokee Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
Cherokee Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
Author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle will discuss her acclaimed debut novel “Even as We Breathe” on Thursday, August 6th 7:00 pm at the Weaverville Community Center. Based on the history of the Grove Park Inn during World War II; worlds collide as a young Cherokee man interacts with detained Axis diplomats. Presented by the Dry Ridge Museum. Suggested donation $5.00.
Weaverville Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Dry Ridge Historical Museum
8286585816
info@wilmadykemanlegacy.org
Artist Group Info
Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
wcchl@weavervillenc.org