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Centennial Sounds Presents Tray Wellington Band with Cherokee Language Repertory Choir - 5/18

Centennial Sounds Presents Tray Wellington Band with Cherokee Language Repertory Choir - 5/18

Amplifying diverse Appalachian voices

Music and dance have been a vital part of the Folk School since its founding in 1925. As we celebrate our 100th year, Centennial Sounds honors this legacy by spotlighting the cultural richness of Appalachian music and the many voices that shape it. This special performance series will feature five headliners whose work expands and redefines the story of Appalachian music. Through these concerts, we aim to create new opportunities for our community in Western North Carolina to experience the full spectrum of Appalachian sound.

Folk School Festival Barn
Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for youth
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Get Tickets
Folk School Festival Barn
4590 Brasstown Road
Brasstown, North Carolina 28902