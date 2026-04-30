Centennial Sounds Presents Cornbread and Tortillas, with Zoe and Cloyd - 7/27

Amplifying diverse Appalachian voices

Music and dance have been a vital part of the Folk School since its founding in 1925. As we celebrate our 100th year, Centennial Sounds honors this legacy by spotlighting the cultural richness of Appalachian music and the many voices that shape it. This special performance series will feature five headliners whose work expands and redefines the story of Appalachian music. Through these concerts, we aim to create new opportunities for our community in Western North Carolina to experience the full spectrum of Appalachian sound.