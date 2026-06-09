Celtic Road at Arbor Evenings - 7/22

Irish/Scottish instrumentals and songs.

Sip and stroll through the Arboretum’s gardens in the glow of the golden hour all while listening to live music from a variety of local and regional artists! Arbor Evenings runs Wednesdays and Thursdays through September 17, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy onsite refreshments on the lawn.

Arbor Evenings is included with the Arboretum's regular parking fee of $25 per vehicle. Members get in free.