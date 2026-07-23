Celtic Harp Concert Opens New Series Season - 9/20

Flat Rock, N.C. – The Friends of Music & the Arts Series at the Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness welcomes autumn with a Celtic Harp concert Sunday, September 20 at 4:00 p.m. Open to the public, the free concert will be held in the spacious Parish Hall opposite the church at 1905 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.

The harp quartet ensemble, Banrigh (pronounced Bahn-ree, meaning “Queen” in Scottish Gaelic) embodies a royal tribute to traditional Celtic music and culture. Four multi-talented musicians from the Midwest and Southeast have performed and traveled together worldwide for a decade, receiving high praise for their skill and versatility.

One of the oldest instruments in the world, the harp is mentioned in the Book of Genesis. The Celtic Harp, also called Folk Harp, evolved over centuries with its recognizable triangular frame and strings made of horsehair appearing in the 8th century. At 30 to 50 inches tall, the modern Celtic Harp is about half the size of the Concert Grand Harp.

The Banrigh quartet’s accomplished musicians include:

Donna Bennett, a clinical social worker, incorporates music in mental health therapy with children and adults. She has released a book of original and therapeutic harp music. She is a board member with the Scottish Harp Society of America.

Martha Geouge Hill, a North Carolina native and multi-instrumentalist, is passionate about her Celtic heritage. She has won awards at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games as a soloist and in ensemble.

Jen Narkevicius teaches and performs in Washington, D. C., and is Co-Director of Harp Quest working with students. A Hospice volunteer, she brings music to the bedside of hospital patients.

Sue Richards, a four-time winner of the American National Scottish Harp Championship, developed and taught the harp program at the Ohio Scottish Arts School. She composes and performs with Ensemble Galilei in multi-media concerts.

Donations will be appreciated to support Friends of Music & the Arts ongoing series. For more information visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.

