Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis and Friends - 10/10

– PARTIALLY SEATED SHOW

Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis & Friends, will take place at The Grey Eagle on October 10th for a special evening honoring the songs, stories, humor, and heart of one of America’s most beloved songwriters.

Gill Francis will be joined by an incredible lineup of special guests: Jeff Sipe, Claude Coleman, Quinn Sternberg, Thommy Knoles, Marcus White, Ashley Heath, Brock Butler, and Julianna Jade — coming together to celebrate the timeless music and unmistakable spirit of John Prine.

Come sing along to the songs we love and celebrate the legacy of a true American original.