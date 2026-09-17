Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis and Friends - 10/10
Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis and Friends - 10/10
– PARTIALLY SEATED SHOW
Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis & Friends, will take place at The Grey Eagle on October 10th for a special evening honoring the songs, stories, humor, and heart of one of America’s most beloved songwriters.
Gill Francis will be joined by an incredible lineup of special guests: Jeff Sipe, Claude Coleman, Quinn Sternberg, Thommy Knoles, Marcus White, Ashley Heath, Brock Butler, and Julianna Jade — coming together to celebrate the timeless music and unmistakable spirit of John Prine.
Come sing along to the songs we love and celebrate the legacy of a true American original.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$22.69
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801