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Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis and Friends - 10/10

Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis and Friends - 10/10

– PARTIALLY SEATED SHOW

Celebrating John Prine with Gill Francis & Friends, will take place at The Grey Eagle on October 10th for a special evening honoring the songs, stories, humor, and heart of one of America’s most beloved songwriters.
Gill Francis will be joined by an incredible lineup of special guests: Jeff Sipe, Claude Coleman, Quinn Sternberg, Thommy Knoles, Marcus White, Ashley Heath, Brock Butler, and Julianna Jade — coming together to celebrate the timeless music and unmistakable spirit of John Prine.

Come sing along to the songs we love and celebrate the legacy of a true American original.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$22.69
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801