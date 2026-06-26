Carson Moore Quartet featuring Dave Easley and Jeff Sipe at Fireforge - 8/21

The Carson Moore Quartet features Dave Easley, Jeff Sipe & Asher Hill. They are four unique creative voices who have come together over their shared love for free improvisation. Carson Moore is a progressive banjo player that has worked with greats such as Bela Fleck, Mike Stern, Leftover Salmon, & Keller Williams and is striving to establish banjo as a permanent presence in the world of jazz fusion. Dave Easley is the pedal steel guitarist for Joni Mitchell, Peter Rowan, and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead. Legendary drummer Jeff Sipe is a founding member of Aquarium Rescue Unit & has toured with Trey Anastasio, Jeff Coffin, Jimmy Herring, Warren Haynes, Keller Williams, John McLaughlin, and Shawn Lane. Asher Hill, out of Durham, NC, brings it on bass.